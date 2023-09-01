Nicholas Galitzine’s “Summertime Sadness” Cover Resurfaces the Net

There is no denying that Nicholas Galitzine has charmed his way into fans’ hearts with his equally charming portrayal of Prince Henry in the movie adaptation of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’.

Not to mention, the 28-year-old British actor is also starring in the recently released comedy film ‘Bottoms’. Aside from acting though, he is also quite talented in singing, and his Lana Del Rey cover, which was unearthed by fans, is proof among many others.

Advertisement

In the video, Galitzine is skillfully playing the guitar while singing an acoustic cover of “Summertime Sadness.” The video was posted way before he starred in ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’, but fans pointed out the irony of it all, referring to one of the scenes in the film.

Taylor Zakhar Perez’s Alex Claremont-Diaz teases Galitzine’s Prince Henry that he is being too sentimental, joking:

“Who says ‘make love’ these days? Are we going to listen to Lana Del Rey while we do it?”

Advertisement

Aside, from the Lana cover, Galitzine has also showcased his talent in singing in the 2021 remake of ‘Cinderella’, where he performed a cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love”, portraying the character of Prince Robert (also known as Prince Charming).

And on that note, you can enjoy listening to Galitzine’s singing voice here:

Source: hollywoodreporter.com