Nick’s “Cannon” Is Fully “Cocked” And Loaded

Nick Cannon certainly does put the “wood” in Hollywood. And if anyone was worried about Nick’s libido, it appears that his cannon is still “cocked” and loaded as he has announced that he’s expecting his 8th child with model Bre Tiesi.

The father of seven has had relationships with some of the most beautiful and iconic women in (and out) of entertainment. From sharing twins with Grammy winning Songbird Supreme Mariah Carey to dating Kim Kardashian – pop culture attributed Nick’s ability to befriend women so easily because of his easy on the eye looks and his sense of humor. But something tells me that the word on Nick’s manhood possibly spread like wildfire throughout Hollywood and the ladies just had to see for themselves. In case you were the only person that missed it, take a look at Nick’s leaked “cannon” pic here.

Cannon however had stated that he no longer had the “bandwidth” to keep procreating. In a recent interview on The Love Language podcast, Nick said that he doesn’t want anymore children after he welcomes his 8th child.

“I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” Cannon, 41, told Berman. “Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids”.

Cannon currently shares 10 year old twins, Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He welcomed a baby with his Wild N’ Out employee and model Alyssa Scott in June (who unfortunately passed late last year at five months old due to a brain tumor). He also shares twins with a woman named Abby De La Rosa. And just last December, Cannon also welcomed another baby with Brittany Bell (whom he already shares a 4-year old son with).

While I’m sure there was a line of women waiting to be knocked up by Nick Cannon, I am glad that he is making the decision to spend more quality time with his children. I feel like we the people should start a petition for Nick to get a vasectomy. It’s in his best interest.

What do you think of Nick’s manhood? And his expecting of yet another child?

Source: Insider