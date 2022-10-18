Nicky Champa & Pierre Boo Say ‘I Do’ in Secret Wedding

It looks like wedding bells are ringing for TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo!

According to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the marriage license, the social media influencers secretly tied the knot in August in Las Vegas. Adorably, the record shows they took each other’s last names as well.

To some, the marriage may not come as a huge surprise. The pair became an item back in 2017 and rose to fame as an “it” couple after launching their joint Instagram account. Over the last couple years, they moved in together and launched their TikTok careers.

Combined, they have over 25 million followers.

Champa and Boo went into greater detail about the origin of their relationship in a YouTube video called “How We Met.” Their romance began after the two met at an audition.

When I saw him, I kind of knew,” Champa said in a 2021 J-14 interview. “I just was drawn to him. He was just so beautiful and he had this presence to him that was just illuminating. I just saw stars.”

In an interview with Flaunt earlier this year, Boo says he and his now husband initially moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of acting.

“With the rise of social media, we pivoted to TikTok as a way to help us get closer to our goals,” he said.

The couple has yet to make a statement about their wedding, but on behalf of Instinct, we couldn’t be happier for them!