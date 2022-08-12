Nico Greetham Flexes Hot Body During a Bloody Night in ‘AHStories’

Nico Greetham is starring in the third episode of ‘American Horror Stories’ season 2, and it looks like his character had a bloody wild night based on the behind-the-scenes photos that he shared on Twitter.

In two of the photos, the 27-year-old actor was in nothing but white briefs, and he was also quite bloody because of the gash on his leg. Not to mention, he also shared a picture of his scene with a ball gag.

AHStories Ep 3 is out on Hulu now! pic.twitter.com/BDzLg3NUEO — Nico Greetham (@nicogreetham) August 5, 2022

Greetham clearly know what the market wants as he even teased the viewers with his cheeky tweet saying,

“AHS IS LIVE — tune in to see me in a ball gag. Or to see other things if you’re not into that.”

The third episode of ‘American Horror Stories’ season 2 is titled “Drive,” and the official blurb of the episode reads:

“A club girl’s life is turned upside down when the nightlife begins following her home.”

Greetham plays the role of Paul Winowski, and he is starring alongside former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne who portrays the character Marci. Prior to starring in “Drive,” the actor was also featured in the first season of ‘American Horror Stories,’ wherein he played the character Zinn in the episode “The Naughty List.”

Furthermore, he is also known for his previous works, namely ‘Power Rangers Ninja Steel,’ ‘The Prom,’ and ‘Love, Victor,’ among others.

Sources: queerty.com, americanhorrorstory.fandom.com