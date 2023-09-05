Nico Tortorella Bares It All Under the Sun in Recent Hot Pics

The blazing sun just got hotter with Nico Tortorella basking in it, and they just so happened to be naked with nothing but a vibrant orange beanie on…

The first photo is of them completely naked while sunbathing on all fours. The 35-year-old American actor had nothing but their orange beanie on, plus some gold pendant necklaces to accessorize their toned and tattooed body.

Moving on to the second pic, which is a reflection selfie against a window. In the photo, they are still wearing their beanie and chains, but showing more of their fit physique, including the V line that will probably make some people zoom in…

On the caption, Tortorella simply wrote:

“sun em.”

And they did, as their followers felt the heat after seeing their latest thirst traps. On that note, here’s what the comments section has to say:

“This is the kind of pool party I would have liked to be at,” Instagram user @_trossey commented.

“Bad bunny competition?,” @sudhanshuchettri asked.

“That’s the only good position to tan,” Instagram user @pablopillaudvivien wrote.

“I love what a thirst trap this is, I am TRAPPED,” @queeryfaery expressed.

“Officially the most zoomed in pics of the day!,” Instagram user @rick.baye commented.

Now dropping their latest thirst traps here:

Moreover, the ‘Scream 4’ actor is married to fitness guru Bethany C. Meyers, and both of them identify as non-binary. Not to mention, Tortorella and Meyers welcomed their first child on March of this year.

Source: pagesix.com