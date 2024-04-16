Nico Tortorella Drops STEAMY Pics In Celebration of New Songs

Nico Tortorella is an actor and model who is also now a singer after releasing their debut single “Grapefruit”, as well as their new song “He Said She Said”.

To promote their new tracks, the 35-year-old artist, who is bisexual and gender fluid, posted a series of V sexy shirtless thirst traps. On the caption, they wrote:

Advertisement

“shameless promotion. ‘grapefruit’ available now. new single ‘he said she said’ – a bi ballad – drops tonight at midnight est. get into it.”

Meanwhile, people on the comments section are loving their new songs, and here are some of their sentiments:

“Beautiful song. I get like a Peter Gabriel vibe, I love this song #grapefruit,” @got2bglam wrote.

“My kids got in the car and were like “Mom, I love this song” they’re 5 fun to cruise around to!,” @coolest_mom_in_cool shared.

Advertisement

“This one is definitely going on my birth playlist along with “Grapefruit”! I’m simply obsessed with this whole vibeee!!!,” @awinsryg expressed about “He Said She Said”.

“Beautiful lyrics and gorgeous visuals […] You have so many gifts and I feel blessed to be able to witness them all,” @how_ana1275 also commented.

And on that note, you can see Tortorella’s latest thirst traps here:

Advertisement

Moreover, the music video of “He Said She Said” was directed by Tortorella’s brother, Rocco. Not to mention, part of the lyrics reads:

Advertisement

“She said I look just like Jesus, reminded her of her old man. He said I could be a princess, I wish I could just hold his hand.”

You can watch the music videos of “Grapefruit” and “He Said She Said” below:

Source: intomore.com