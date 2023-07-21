Nico Tortorella On ‘The Mattachine Family,’ Parenthood, & New Ventures

Once a parent, are you never not a parent?

That is the question presented in The Mattachine Family, a queer indie film about modern-day fatherhood. Created by first-time feature filmmaker Andy Vallentine and his real-life husband, Danny Vallentine, the duo craft a touching story that deftly portrays the highs and lows of life, love, and finding your chosen family.

Starring Nico Tortorella and Juan Pablo Di Pace as gay couple Thomas and Oscar, their lives are dramatically altered when their foster child is returned to his birth mother. Oscar throws himself into his work, traveling across the country to film a TV show, while Thomas finds himself lost, and without a family. Thrust on a journey of self-discovery, luckily, Thomas’ friends and community are there to help give a great example on what love and family can be.

Not only does the film explore the complexities of relationships and family dynamics, but it touches on important themes such as the desire to be parents, career aspirations, and the challenges of legal custody battles.

The Mattachine Family made its world premiere in May at the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival, and also stars Emily Hampshire, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, Jake Choi, Heather Matarazzo, and Carl Clemmons-Hopkins. It will play next at Outfest Los Angeles on July 22 at the Directors Guild of America in Theater One.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down and chat more about the film with Tortorella, whose casting has been said to be both significant and inspiring. Best known for their roles in Younger, Scream 4, and City on Fire, the actor is a trailblazing figure in the entertainment industry, as well as a vocal advocate for LGBTQ inclusivity and visibility.

In addition to talking about their character, they also touch on how meaningful it was to be involved with a project like The Mattachine Family, their own personal experience with fatherhood since they and their life partner, Bethany C. Meyers, recently welcomed their first child, and other entertainment ventures such as creating their own music.

Check out the full video interview below.

Click HERE to find out where the film will play next and how to stream.