Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem to Play Lucy and Ricky

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are reportedly in negotiations to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the upcoming Amazon Studios and Escape Artists film “Being The Ricardos”. The film will be written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and will take place during one week of production of “I Love Lucy” according to Deadline. It will feature Lucy and Desi during a difficult week where they face tumultuous times that threaten their careers and their marriage.

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce. Executive producers are Jenna Block, David Bloomfield of Escape Artists, Stuart Besser, and Lauren Lohman. Lucie Arnaz, Desi Arnaz, Jr. will also be executive producers, which should make I Love Lucy fans rest easy knowing that the family will give their stamp of approval.

When the project first gained attention, Cate Blanchett was rumored to be attached to play America’s favorite redhead. But since Sorkin became attached to direct the film as well, Kidman and Bardem quickly showed interest. No deals have been made by party at this time.

Those of us who pray at the church of I Love Lucy, know that no one could ever compare to the T.V.’s first couple. In fact, pretty much anyone that steps into Lucy and Desi’s shoes will never be enough–that’s right, not even Meryl. I know, I have some ‘splainin’ to do.

But are Kidman and Bardem the best choices for Lucy and Desi? Who knows? Unattainable comedy chops aside, here are some people whose auditions for the roles I wouldn’t mind seeing:

Kristen Wiig

Debra Messing

Ellie Kemper

Kate McKinnon

Anna Faris

Oscar Isaac

Lin Manuel-Miranda

Omar Chaparro

Jesse Metcalfe

Ricardo Antonio Chavira

Who would be your picks for Lucy and Ricky?

Source: Deadline