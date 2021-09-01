‘Night Of The Living Drag’ Has An All Star Roster Of Queens This Year!

The 10th Anniversary of ‘Night of the Living Drag’ was bound to be a spook-tacular event, but Voss Events is truly bringing the glamour and the ghouls this season. The weather will be starting to cool, but the dolls poised to appear at ‘Night of the Living Drag’ this season are some of the hottest names around. Queen of Darkness Violet Chachki will be ushering audiences through the untimely deaths of RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Gottmik, Rosé, Aquaria, Jaida Essence Hall, Alyssa Edwards, Kandy Muse, Plastique and Kim Chi. After the fans see their favorite dolls meet their grisly demise live on stage, Chachki brings them back from the dead as “flesh craving drag zombies in the show’s grand finale”!

“We pull out all the stops with this production,” says ‘Night of the Living Drag’ producer Brandon Voss. “In addition to deadly performances, we’re bringing massive decor installations and a phenomenal lighting system to make it an immersive experience. Audiences won’t only be watching the action in the cemetery; they will feel as if they are in it.”

For her part, Violet Chachki is more than ready to preside over the stunning and spooky festivities; “Halloween is my favorite time of year and I am obsessed with Night of the Living Drag,” says Chachki. “All ‘Drag Race’ fans know that I have always been drawn to over-the-top costumes, opulent scenery, and jaw-dropping per- formances that shock and amaze. In this show, I’m not only lifting spirits, I’m summoning them!”

‘The Night of the Living Drag’ tour launches October 15th in Boston and runs through October 31 in Philadelphia with stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, and more.

Pre-sale tickets for ‘Night of the Living Drag’ are available September 1st for those who register at www.VossEvents.com and on sale to the general public September 2nd at 10AM.

Ticket prices range from $55 – $85. There is also a limited number of pre-show meet-and-greets available for $100. VIP guests must arrive by 6PM and present proof of vaccination along with state issued identification.

Friday, October 15: Orpheum Theatre in Boston

Saturday, October 16: Meridian Hall in Toronto

Wednesday, October 20: Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver

Thursday, October 21: Paramount Theatre in Seattle

Friday, October 22: The Warfield in San Francisco

Saturday, October 23: Ace Theatre in Los Angeles

Friday, October 29: Terminal 5 in New York City

Saturday, October 30: MGM National Harbor in Washington DC

Sunday, October 31: The Met in Philadelphia

