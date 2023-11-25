‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Parody Receives a Big Round of Applause

The holiday season is almost here, and what better way to celebrate it than to listen to a parody of the song “What’s This” from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ movie. SPOILER ALERT: It turns out to be very naughty… 😉

The said parody was posted by Breakroom Entertainment on TikTok, and it has over 4,600 likes as of this writing. The caption of the video reads:

“Jack Skellington, but about puberty. “What’s This?” from Disney Parodies On Ice performed by @Ricky Marenda”

So basically the song begins with the gradual changes of one’s body during puberty. And then the changes turn into urges, which Marenda amusingly sang about in the video. Part of the parody song goes:

“Oh my! Please help! Not sure how to prevent my pants from pitching up a tent at school!”

And then we got into the climax of the song, which just so happens to be about queer puberty…

“My body’s having parties that my brain has yet to join. It’s like my every action is dictated by my groin. I sorta saw it coming when the girls began to flirt. But I was not prepared to watch a boy take off his shirt…”

Now, that’s a plot twist we want to hear! ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ parody may be written on Santa’s naughty list, but it sure got a big round of applause from the crowd, and deservingly so. <3

You can watch the video here: