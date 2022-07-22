Niko Terho Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. Reunites with Gay Rom Com Costar

The star-studded cast of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ just keeps on growing, as Niko Terho is officially joining them for season 19.

The 26-year-old actor is the second new cast member for the upcoming season, following ‘The Bold Type’ actress Alexis Floyd. Terho and Floyd will both be playing the role of first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan.

The actor’s character, Lucas Adams, is the black sheep of his family, and charming as may be, he doesn’t get good grades to match his people skills. However, he has the determination to prove that he is worthy of being a surgeon.

Prior to being cast in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19, Terho starred in the gay rom-com entitled ‘The Thing About Harry.’ In the 2020 film, he played the role of Harry Turpin who is the love interest of Jake Borelli’s Sam Baselli.

The movie synopsis by Freeform, the ‘The Thing About Harry’ is about

“High school enemies, Harry and Sam, [who] are forced to share a ride to their hometown for a party. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together, Harry and Sam wonder if they could be more than friends.”

And as Borelli, who plays the role of surgical resident Dr. Levi Schmitt, is a regular cast of the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ series, the two of them will be reuniting in the medical drama. Here’s to hoping their characters have scenes together!

As per ABC News, the anticipated season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is slated for October 6 on ABC.

Source: Deadline.com