Nina West & Bobby Berk Team Up For A New Variety Show

RuPaul’s Drag Race sweetheart Nina West and Queer Eye‘s design dynamo Bobby Berk are teaming up to bring some heart to the children’s variety space, creating a show for Stoopid Buddy Stoodios aptly titled Nina’s Treehouse. Both written and created by West herself (portrayed by Ohio’s Andrew Levitt) and Patricia Taylor, the show aims to create and foster a space where children everywhere feel welcomes, accepted, and inspired to be creative, while embracing what makes them unique. As Deadline describes the show, it is “part Mrs. Doubtfire, part Sesame Street, with a bit of Pee-wee’s Playhouse mixed in.”

Berk said in a statement “I am so thrilled to be developing ‘Nina’s Treehouse’ with Andrew and Stoopid Buddy. It’s our hope that every child feels welcome and safe to express the joy of being who they are when watching this show, and we are so excited to bring that vision to life in a new format that’s fresh and fun,”

Nina West exclusively told Instinct “I am so excited to be able to pursue a lifelong dream to work in this space and be inclusive of all families and children of all ages. I stand in the shadows of legends who have brought storytelling to so many people before me. I can’t wait to continue to show people that through love and kindness you can achieve and do anything!”

