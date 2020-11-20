Nina West’s “Cha Cha Heels’ Is The Christmas Gift We All Need

By now we all know that there is nothing Nina West loves more than a holiday. For twelve years, West has written, produced and performed a Halloween variety show (Heels Of Horror) in her hometown of Columbus, OH. Fans would travel from all over the world for the show, raising over $1 million dollars for a number of LGBTQ+ charities (this year the smash show went virtual). Last Christmas, she released her holiday EP West Christmas Ever, which included collaborations with, among others, The Vox Ensemble of the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus. This year, West dropped the single & corresponding video for her instantly infectious single ‘Cha Cha Heels’, just in time for the holidays, bringing along with it the cheer and frivolity we all could use right now.

With a video directed by the consistently spectacular Brad Hammer (with hair & makeup done pitch-perfect by Aurora Sexton), West reimagines some of John Waters’ own most iconic productions. From taking a spin through the streets of Baltimore as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray, carving up a bloody good cherry pie as Beverly Sutphin in Serial Mom, and in a brilliant bit of casting, West portrays Divine portraying Dawn Davenport in the iconic Christmas morning scene in Female Trouble. West captures every Waters’ nuance perfectly, right down to the blink and you miss it wink West gives to the camera when mentioning another iconic John Waters muse.

Speaking about the production, West said “Dawn Davenport is the hero we need this holiday season, and thanks to John Waters, I am excited to bring that energy to life and have a very Baltimore-y Christmas!” Nina went on to say “Everyone deserves a pair of black Cha Cha heels!”

Follow Nina West on Instagram

‘West Christmas Ever’ is available on all streaming platforms