NJ Dietitian Mike F Definitely Does A Body Good

Forget about the battling family members on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we have got something pretty great coming out of New Jersey. Our “Hottie of the Week,” Mike Franzone is Jersey born and raised. This long and lean handsome man is the total package. A dietician who knows that mental health is just as important as physical health this hunk is, luckily for us, single. Knowing someday he wants to start a family, we know he would make an amazing father! Get to know more about Mike as he answers our hottie of the week questionnaire!

Name: Michael Franzone

Age: 40

Website / social media handles: mefranzone (insta) mikezone (snap) mike Franzone (Facebook)

Where do you call home? Plainfield, NJ

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

The most attractive part about myself is being comfortable and confident in my own skin. I am all about good energy, giving and receiving. It allows me to be the best brother, uncle, friend, coworker, lover, and more each day.

What do you find you are complimented on you the most?

I am complimented most on my smile and positive energy. Smiles are contagious. I’ll also throw in there my bum. Using the glutezilla band daily has its rewards.

What, to you, defines sexy?

Someone who unabashedly owns the effects (everyone has different traits) that they have on others. For me I find sexy, a man’s voice, spontaneity, and a family man.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

Sobriety and being able to be the best uncle to my 5 nieces and 2 nephews. I have also been able to help out the Plainfield Homeless shelter by providing food and clothes every month. I also supported the 40 th anniversary of the LGBT Center in NYC. I played for 5 years with the Ramblers Soccer League (NYC Gay soccer league) and was the social chair for the organization for 1 year. I organized and marched in the Pride March.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I want to have children. I am not sure how that will look yet and that is ok. I am around so many kids just with my enormous family, I am 1 or 23 grandchildren and friends from high school and college who most of them have children.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

I have been in love in the past. I am currently single. Things I look for are honesty, humor, sexiness (see above for answers to this lol), communication, and someone who loves all of me, good and bad.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitters Dead.

What TV show are you binge-watching? Platonic with my grandparents. The best was Pop’s expression and smile when Rose Bryne tried the “Cum punch button” on her husband and was unsuccessful. Watch it

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Luke Macfarlane

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? I’m a registered Dietitian (Rutgers University) No food is good or bad, I eat it all. If you think differently call and make an appointment with me

Favorite country you have traveled to? Prague with my cousins (Kiki, Franky, Tommy, and Bliz)

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

My music album (that’s what my friends would all think I would say) because I love singing. I am really into George Michael and probably would take one of his albums.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

In one word. It simply felt AWESOME. 40 years old and feeling fabulous one day at a time.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

If no one told you that they love you today, I love you.

