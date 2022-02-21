No Air Balls for WNBA Star Parker, Only a Newborn “Airr” Baby

Candace Parker is no stranger to accolades and trophies. But something tells me her most recent announcement will rank highly amongst her most prized possessions. Parker took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of her son Airr Larry Petrakov Parker, born on February 11. She captioned the post with “Welcome to the fam SON”, in a series of family photos.

Parker shares the newborn baby boy with her wife, Anya Petrakova, who she quietly wed in 2019. Airr is Petrakova’s first child and the second for Candace, as she shares a 12-year-old daughter Lailaa with her ex-husband, former NBA player Shelden Williams. The two were married from 2008 to 2016.

Parker announced back in December of last year that she and Petrakova were expecting a baby, while simultaneously surprising her followers that she had been secretly married for two years. In the heartfelt post, she thanked her wife for being there for her in so many ways:

“Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong. I LOVE YOU”.

Parker is one of the most decorated basketball stars (in both the NBA and WNBA). She achieved astronomical success throughout her career, playing for the Los Angeles Sparks from 2008 to 2020 and currently for the Chicago Sky. Parker is a 2 time WNBA champion and has won 2 Olympic gold medals, at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics. She also has lucrative endorsement deals with Adidas and Gatorade.

Congrats Candace Parker to you and your family on the birth of your son Airr! You gotta love that name!

Source: The Grio