No Help On The Way For This College Wrestling Blowback

Stock photo of a man outside in a park

(photo: Mark Lundy/Flickr – CC License Some rights reserved)

If you are going to use your trolling powers, please use them for good, not evil. We will let you decide who won this wrestling match of words. 

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is learning the hard way that people refuse to forget his role in the Ohio State wrestling scandal. Beginning in 2018, revelations came out that while Jordan was the OSU assistant wrestling coach, the team’s physician was molesting the student athletes. As reported by CNN, Jordan was told by at least six students what was going on. An independent investigation subsequently found that 177 athletes were molested by the team doctor between 1979 and 1998. The university has since paid over $40 million in civil damages from associated lawsuits over the school’s liability.

So, how did Jordan troll the current US President this week?  The Ohio Representative trolled President Biden for saying “Help is on the way” while signing the landmark COVID relief bill. Jordan’s tweet quoted President Reagan’s adage that “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.’

The Internet struck back with some trolling of its own:

… and mobilization efforts to unseat Jordan in the next election:

On February 20th, actor George Clooney announced that his production company was teaming up with Sports Illustrated to create a documentary on the Jim Jordan Ohio State University wrestling team molestation scandal.

So Jordan might want to start thinking about getting a new job soon. Between the trolls and the upcoming documentary, his political future doesn’t look promising.

In celebration of the beauty in the sport of wrestling, here’s a palate cleansers to begin your weekend.

Sources: HuffPost, Hollywood Reporter, CNN, Twitter, YouTube

