Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher Portrayal Charms ‘Black Adam’ Viewers

Noah Centineo is currently starring in the highly anticipated DC film ‘Black Adam,’ which was finally released in theaters on October 21.

The 26-year-old actor is playing the role of Atom Smasher in the 2022 superhero movie, and he has charmed a lot of viewers who have already watched the film:

Don’t drag me but…Dare I say Noah centineo is kinda of a charming atom smasher. Idk he kinda refreshing in this role #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/cjpOeyFLQk — ari (★＞U＜★) seeing ateez (@soulrecs) October 22, 2022

Noah Centineo was a fun Atom Smasher brought some comedic tones that worked well i think and he had good charm to him which I liked. pic.twitter.com/hoGPa3dZ6S — harley ☥ | Black Adam ⚡️ (@harleysuniverse) October 23, 2022

okay but noah centineo did so good with atom smasher. a true dumbass with a heart of gold — kenny ♡ (@bvckystjames) October 23, 2022

I really enjoyed #BlackAdam, The Rock was fantastic in the role, the JSA were great. Standout performance for me though was Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. pic.twitter.com/Vf2mLgzO76 — Pól (@gatwadoctorsimp) October 22, 2022

Leading up to his superhero portrayal, Centineo shaped up to meet the physical demands of playing Atom Smasher, which involved intense workouts and a lot of egg intake.

Achieving his superhero physique was months or even years in the making, and his efforts seem to be paying off, as a lot of people are commending his Atom Smasher portrayal. Aside from that, the actor also needed to bulk up for his supposed role as He-Man in the 2024 adaptation of ‘Masters of the Universe.’

Centineo gained an extra 30 pounds of muscle to meet the physique that He-Man requires, and he achieved that by regularly eating 11 eggs for breakfast as a part of his bulking up process. Unfortunately though, his portrayal in the ‘Masters of the Universe’ will no longer push through, as Kyle Allen will now be playing the character of He-Man.

Looking at the bright side of things, Centineo has been receiving a lot of love as Atom Smasher, which we’re definitely here for! <3

