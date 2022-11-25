Noah Galvin ‘Agreed To Hang Out Forever’ With Ben Platt

Tony/Grammy/Emmy Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and his boyfriend Noah Galvin (The Good Doctor) announced on Friday they are now engaged. Both shared photos capturing the moment on their Instagram accounts including the proposal and the oh-so-important ring. Platt, 29, wrote, “He agreed to hang out forever,” and Galvin, 28, shared with his followers, “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours.”

The two actors met when Platt stepped down from the title role in the hit Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen. Galvin replaced Platt, and the two struck up a friendship. A few years later, the couple realized there was a romantic dynamic between them and decided to trust their instincts. They shared the news of their relationship with the world in May 2020.

“We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot,” Platt told PEOPLE. “We kind of skated around it for a long time.”

In September 2021, Platt shared with OUT Magazine that he’d found in Galvin “a partner that I really love.” He added that Galvin “has a really unique ability to help me to…be present where I am and to make the life that’s happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!