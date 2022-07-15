Noah Schnapp on His ‘Stranger Things’ Character: “He does love Mike.”

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp finally confirms himself that his character, Will Byers, in the series is gay!

The 17-year-old actor revealed, “Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, ‘Is it just him growing up slower than his friends?’ Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”

Prior to his confirmation, Schnapp also responded to a comment on TikTok expressing disappointment to the portrayal of Will’s sexuality.

“Incredibly disappointing that this is the route they decided to take with Will’s sexuality. It’s just so vile that everything has to be a metaphor?? I’m so tired of vague coming out scenes in media that simply should’ve had confirmation to begin with. Will deserved to have his coming out scene with Jonathan. Will deserved to explain his painting to Mike without it being twisted into some sort of plot device for a straight couple,” the comment reads.

And to that, the young actor responded, “First of all, it’s the 80s and the kid’s a FRESHMAN in [high school]. Let them slowly develop the plot and when he does come out, it will be really special and real.”

It seems like the fans who have questioned Will’s sexuality finally have their answer after Schnapp’s revelation.

