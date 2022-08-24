Noah Schnapp Opens Up About Life Outside Hollywood

‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp recently opened up about his life outside of being a Hollywood actor, revealing that he worked as a lifeguard all summer.

In an interview with Flaunt, the 17-year-old actor shared about his part-time job as a lifeguard at his local pool, and he seems to have enjoyed his experience.

“It’s kind of a ‘just for fun’ thing. I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded,” Schnapp stated.

The actor recently graduated from high school, and he plans to study business at the University of Pennsylvania. In fact, he shared a TikTok video of his family celebrating in excitement for him after receiving his acceptance in college.

This video of Noah Schnapp learning he got accepted to college is the purest thing in the world. Congrats Noah!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uJRZGueizw — Netflix (@netflix) December 17, 2021

Schnapp has been running his own business since he was 15 years old after founding TBH, which is a vegan and eco-friendly alternative to Nutella.

“I’ve always been super interested in entrepreneurship…I was just brainstorming all of my passions and what I care about, what I love, and I just kind of combined my favorite things. I love Nutella. It’s my favorite thing ever, but it’s so bad for you and so bad for the planet. And so I was like, there’s a gap in the market for that. I need to fix it. It’s been a cool learning experience, too, building the package and taste testing what works and what doesn’t and seeing the feedback. I’m very excited to continue on that kind of entrepreneurship journey and see what’s next,” the actor shared in an interview with Variety.

As a young entrepreneur, it only makes sense that he study business in college. Moreover, he also revealed how ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Millie Bobbie Brown inspired him to pursue a different path in his education.

“Millie is doing the same thing with her schooling—she’s kind of learning about other things. I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me,” Schnapp expressed.

Meanwhile, Brown is currently studying human services at Purdue University.

Source: vanityfair.com