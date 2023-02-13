Noah Schnapp Reveals His Grandpa’s Text After Coming Out

Noah Schnapp came out as gay via a TikTok video back in January, and he shared that his family and friends have been very supportive about it.

In his coming out video, the 18-year-old actor can be seen lip-syncing,

“You know what it never was. That Serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it would never be that serious.”

The video also shows a text, detailing how his family and friends reacted after he came out.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, and all they said was ‘we know,'” Schnapp wrote.

He further captioned,

“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” referencing to his ‘Stranger Things’ character, Will Byers’ sexuality.

After coming out, the actor received a heartwarming message from his grandfather, which he shared via a slideshow on TikTok. His grandpa wrote:

“Hey Noah, I became aware today of your public announcement that you are gay. I just want you to know that I love you the same, and I’m happy for you to be open and to be yourself. Just be proud of who and what you are. Iris and I are supportive of your honesty and ability to express your true self! Love you to the moon and back.”

Schnapp expressed his love for his supportive grandfather, writing on the caption:

“I love you grandpa.”

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – Privacynbling

Source: gaytimes.co.uk