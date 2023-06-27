Noah Schnapp Shares Photos from His First Pride Experience

Noah Schnapp recently posted a series of photos from his first-ever Pride experience, and he is brimming with joy and excitement in them. <3

The 18-year-old actor captioned his post with a simple:

“First pride,” followed by a heart emoji, then tagging the photos’ location at Washington Square Park, New York.

In the first two photos, Schnapp is wearing a black tank top with a rainbow print that reads:

“Straight outta the closet.”

He paired it with white pants, as well as rainbow-colored head and wrist bands. The ‘Stranger Things’ actor was all smiles in the photos, which radiates so much positive vibes, just by looking at them.

Not to mention, he attended the Pride celebration with his parents Karine Schnapp and Mitchell Schnapp, which was so lovely to see. <3 Also dropping some of the photos that his mom Karine posted…

Meanwhile, the comments section are filled with positivity and celebration for Schnapp’s first Pride:

“happy pride, noah!!! so happy for you”

“The pure joy in that first picture is so beautiful”

“You deserve the world cutie!!!”

A lot of comments also came to the actor’s defense due to some people’s homophobic comments, as well as allegedly unfollowing him because of his sexuality…

“people that say they’re going to unfollow him just because of his sexuality need to grow up”

“Yall unfollowing cuz he’s celebrating his first pride? Or cuz he’s out the closet? Tf wrong with yall.”

“comments are not passing the vibe check so far y’all realize his character Will is also gay?”

Moreover, Schnapp came out as gay in January 2023 via a TikTok video, which he captioned:

“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” referring to his ‘Stranger Things’ character Will Byers’ sexuality, which he confirmed to be gay.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, he stated:

“Now it’s 100% clear that [Byers] is gay and he does love Mike [Finn Wolfhard].”

Source: dexerto.com