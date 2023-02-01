Nora Burns & Antony Cherrie Talk ‘The Village! A Disco Daydream’

Back by popular demand, The Village! A Disco Daydream will be playing at New York City’s Dixon Place after a sold-out premiere run last fall. The encore engagement will be performed for four weekends starting on Thursday, February 2 and running through Friday, February 24.

Written by Unitard founding member Nora Burns and directed by Adam Pivirotto, The Village! is full of high jinx, low kinks, and go-go boys, featuring a colorful collage of characters in 1979 NYC who drink, drug, dream, and dish about love, life, and death.

And of course, they break out into disco dance numbers!

This meta musical comedy is loosely based on Our Town (picture Thornton Wilder living on Christopher Street!), and is a valentine to fashion, fantasy, fun, New York City, and the legendary Donna Summer.

The cast includes Jack Bartholet, Chuck Blasius, Glace Chase, Ashley Chavonne, Eileen Dover, Valton Jackson, Antwon LeMonte, Richard Schieffer, and Antony Cherrie, whom alongside Burns, Instinct had the pleasure of connecting with.

Watch the full video interview below.

Nora Burns & Antony Cherrie…

For more information and to purchase tickets for The Village!, visit DixonPlace.org.