‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal Is The Hunk Everyone’s Talking About

Paul Mescal has emerged as one of the hunkiest stars of 2020 thanks to his popular Hulu & BBC series Normal People.

The 24-year-old has won the hearts of millions across the world thanks to his character of Connell Waldron, whose emotional relationship with Marianne Sheridan (played by the talented & lovely Daisy Edgar-Jones) has had fans glued to their seats. The chemistry they have on screen has helped the show earn rave reviews and made these two actors household names in a very short amount of time.

There’s also the very graphic sex scenes that have been a topic of conversation since the series was released. The Ireland native goes full frontal in the fifth and final episode of the season with Daisy also appearing in the flesh quite often as the show progressed.

“I’m not concerned about it because I made a choice that this project is something that I’m proud of,” Paul said about his nude scenes to Mr Porter, adding, “well, on paper, that makes sense.”

And yes, there’s even an Instagram account dedicated to the chain that Connell is often seen wearing. Paul described his newfound fame as “slightly terrifying” in a recent interview. “It’s nuts, it’s one thing for me because I feel like I have some degree of control of it,” he said. “But I think for my parents it has been a culture shock.”

