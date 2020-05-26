HOT

Mr. Gay World 2020 To Spotlight LGBTQ Discrimination In Healthcare

HOT

Choices! RuPaul's Reunion Look Is Endlessly Teased Online

TOP

Ranking All The 'Drag Race' Seasons From Worst To Best

TOP

Clothesless NYC Man Charged For Stabbing And Burning His Crush

‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal Is The Hunk Everyone’s Talking About

by
Credit: Hulu

Paul Mescal has emerged as one of the hunkiest stars of 2020 thanks to his popular Hulu & BBC series Normal People.

The 24-year-old has won the hearts of millions across the world thanks to his character of Connell Waldron, whose emotional relationship with Marianne Sheridan (played by the talented & lovely Daisy Edgar-Jones) has had fans glued to their seats. The chemistry they have on screen has helped the show earn rave reviews and made these two actors household names in a very short amount of time.

View this post on Instagram

I’m not bothered by this view at all. 🥵

A post shared by Paul Mescal Pics (@paulmescalpics) on

There’s also the very graphic sex scenes that have been a topic of conversation since the series was released. The Ireland native goes full frontal in the fifth and final episode of the season with Daisy also appearing in the flesh quite often as the show progressed. 

“I’m not concerned about it because I made a choice that this project is something that I’m proud of,” Paul said about his nude scenes to Mr Porter, adding, “well, on paper, that makes sense.” 

And yes, there’s even an Instagram account dedicated to the chain that Connell is often seen wearing. Paul described his newfound fame as “slightly terrifying” in a recent interview. “It’s nuts, it’s one thing for me because I feel like I have some degree of control of it,” he said. “But I think for my parents it has been a culture shock.”

View this post on Instagram

Would you bring him home to meet your parents? 🤔

A post shared by Paul Mescal Pics (@paulmescalpics) on

Are you a fan of Paul and Normal People? What are your thoughts on the show? Let us know in the comments below.

Leave a Comment