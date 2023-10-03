Norman Reedus Insists on Having this ‘Drag Race’ Star on ‘TWD’

Norman Reedus is currently starring in the spin-off series ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, and he insisted on having a specific ‘Drag Race’ star to appear in the show…

SPOILER ALERT!

Advertisement

Aside from the playing the lead character in the series, the 54-year-old American actor is also the executive producer of the show, so he was able to decide on a number of things when it came to the production.

According to UPROXX, Reedus agreed to push through with the production of ‘Daryl Dixon’ as long as director and veteran makeup effects creator Greg Nicotero was on board. Another thing that he requested was for ‘Drag Race France’s Paloma to have a part in the series.

‘The Walking Dead’ actor reportedly loves to watch ‘Drag Race’, and he ended up fanboying over Paloma on set.

Advertisement

“It’s quite a funny story because I have to confess I haven’t seen The Walking Dead. It’s not a show I knew,” the ‘Drag Race’ winner told Digital Spy.

She continued,

“One day my phone just rang and it was my agent who told me, ‘They want to meet you for The Walking Dead.’ There was no audition, it was just a meeting. They wanted to see me and hear me speaking English. And I was like, ‘Okay. Why not?'”

“The casting director told me, ‘There is no one else in mind for the character. It’s for you. I’ve been waiting for you.’ So I passed the test. It was good for them. And the first day of shooting? Norman [Reedus] just jumped on me, gave me a big hug, and was like, ‘Oh my God. I’m so happy to meet you. I’m a fan,'” Paloma further shared her experience appearing in ‘Daryl Dixon’ and meeting Reedus on set.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old French ‘Drag Race’ star added,

“Later, in my dressing room, the scriptwriter told me that Norman asked them to write a part for me. He told me Norman is a very big fan of Drag Race in general, but of France in particular.”

Paloma’s role in ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ is reportedly “focused on the Moulin Rouge-like realm of the Parisian underworld.”

Sources: uproxx.com, digitalspy.com