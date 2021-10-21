‘Not All Diamonds and Rosé’ Is A Must-Read For Any Bravoholic

In the stratosphere of the Bravo universe, there are a multitude of blogs, gossip sites, and social media groups that are voraciously active, all claiming to have the “tea” on our favorite Real Housewives, as well as the shows that they have launched from. The Real Housewives franchise itself, is thriving. Shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have become watercooler television this season and The Real Housewives of Miami and Real Housewives-Ultimate Girls Trip are poised to launch on Peacock shortly. There is absolutely no better time for a writer who is the authority on the Bravo juggernaut franchise to write the definitive bible on everything Real Housewives, giving those very fans on social media a front to back, beginning to end handbook on the Real Housewives. That writer is Dave Quinn, and Not All Diamonds and Rosé is the almost 500 page book that will answer almost every question you could have on the Housewives.

Dave Quinn is a veteran writer for publications like Entertainment Weekly and has been the go-to scribe for People for all things Bravo, premiering much sought after Real Housewives trailers and Bravo exclusives. Direct from Andy Cohen’s eponymously named Andy Cohen books, Not All Diamonds and Rosé is (per the description) “the definitive oral history of the hit television franchise, from its unlikely start in the gated communities of Orange County to the pop culture behemoth it has become—spanning eight cities, hundreds of cast members, and millions of fans.”

The bombshells dropped in Not All Diamonds and Rosé have already caused a massive amount of chaos in the Bravo universe. After it was revealed that former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills queen bee Lisa Vanderpump essentially orchestrated the notorious “Puppygate” scandal from several seasons ago, current #RHOBH castmates Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna took to their Instagram stories to express vindication, Additionally, Bethenny Frankel & Kelly Bensimon’s feud started in New York City & concluded in the now legendary ‘Scary Island’ series of episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City. In Not All Diamonds, former RHONY Housewife Jill Zarin claims that the feud between the socialites was sparked off camera when, according to Zarin, Frankel felt completely ignored by Bensimon at a party. (A full list of stunning revelations from Not All Diamonds and Rosé has been compiled by EW)

