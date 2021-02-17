Not So Shocking Gay News From Around The World. Wish It Was #fakenews

There is just some news that comes across our desk/screens/feeds that are just like … yep … we’re gay … and that’s what we have to put up with because we’re gay. Here are three such stories that we we would love to not have to deal with, but hey, we’re gay. Wish it could be better, but this is apparently what we signed up for.

Men Who ‘Sound Gay’ are More Likely to Face Discrimination



So if you’ve got that gay voice, this is no shock to you. May you be big or small, smooth or hairy, on the phone, or in a dark room, you cannot hide your gay voice. And because you cannot hide your gay voice, you have to deal with those that hear it and have prejudged you. So if you’ve got that gay voice, this is no shock to you. May you be big or small, smooth or hairy, on the phone, or in a dark room, you cannot hide your gay voice. And because you cannot hide your gay voice, you have to deal with those that hear it and have prejudged you. During a recent study which was recently published in the British Journal of Social Psychology , researchers investigated the role of essentialist beliefs, which means that there may be a set of attributes that people have that provide an insight into their identity, their sexual identity, may it be heterosexual, lesbian, or gay people. Apparently the research had only so much money and only enough to look at the H and the G and the L. The researchers also explored whether these beliefs lead to prejudice toward others. First, researchers asked 363 straight people to question their essentialist beliefs regarding LGBTQ+ people. The questions revolved around if it was possible to tell a person’s sexual orientation from their voice, or in another way, if gay and lesbian people “sound” gay.

With them thinking about that, the obvious money had to be spent on finding out if the straight participants had any prejudices or would avoid LGBTQ+ people if they could. Drum roll …..

Researchers found that straight people who believe they can tell if a person is gay or straight based on their voices were more likely to have discriminatory attitudes towards gay people. This was linked to higher levels of discrimination towards “gay-sounding men”.

Flipping the script, the research asked the homosexual men who believe they “sound gay” if they anticipated stigma from their straight peers and if they were more worried about the reactions of others. The answer was yes. “In particular, beliefs that gay men and straight men have different voices that allow people to detect their sexual orientation was linked to stigmatisation, possibly explaining why some heterosexual individuals stigmatise gay-sounding men regardless of their sexuality. Understanding more about essentialist beliefs helps explain both the perpetuation of stigma by heterosexuals and the experience of stigma by lesbians and gay men.” – Dr Fabio Fasoli, lecturer in social psychology at the University of Surrey The results of the study ring loud and clear that voice and the perception of it are linked to stigma which of course can have negative consequences for gay men’s well-being. Researchers surveyed 147 gay men and lesbians on their essentialist beliefs on the self-perception of sounding gay and if this would lead them to expect more rejection or avoid certain people. The study found gay men believed more strongly that their voices signaled their sexual orientation to others, and prejudice and stigma liked to “gay-sounding voices” was more strongly liked to gay men than lesbians. Additionally, gay men were more likely to say they were vigilant about how they sound than lesbians. Instincters – Have you felt stigma from how you sound?

– Source: uk.sports.yahoo.com

Iran Tortures LGBTQ+ Children with Electric Shock to ‘Cure’ Them: UN Report

The UN has recently released a report that states Iran has been using state-imposed electric torture children who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender. Javaid Rehman, a UN Special Rerporter for the Islamic Republic of Iran states he is: “concerned at reports that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender children were subjected to electric shocks and the administration of hormones and strong psychoactive medications. These practices amount to torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, and violate the State’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

Peter Tatchell, a British LGBTQ+ and human rights campaigner, told The Jerusalem Post that “It is a shocking revelation that the Iranian regime subjects LGBT+ children to electric shocks, hormone treatments and psychoactive medications in a bid to ‘cure’ their sexual orientation & gender identity. These abuses echo anti-LGBT+ medical treatments by the Nazis and other fascist regimes.” But when LGBTQ+ citizens are considered subhuman and diseased but Iranian society, what kind of treatment would you expect.

Tatchell added that “Iran should be expelled from international medical associations and conferences.” Is that enough? Would that really hurt them and make them change their ways? But wouldn’t most nations that desire to ban Iran from attending also be nations that have banned the practice of conversion therapy? We all know that has not happened across the globe.

But we as a nation, even though we do not ban conversion therapy outright, at least we do not impose the death penalty on individuals found to be having consensual sex with someone of the same gender, as does Iran. For consensual sex or other reasons, The Post has previously reported that a 2008 British WikiLeaks cable said that Iran’s regime has executed between 4,000-6,000 gays and lesbians since the nation’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

Instincters – What can be done with these nations? Is there an easy fix? Of course not, but something must be done.

– Source: jpost.com

Valentine’s Day Bigotry Is Alive and Annoying

How dare we try to show two men caring enough about each other that they may want to give each other a gift. A Malta electronics and appliance store just so happened to have an ad showing a same-sex couple cuddling up on Valentine’s Day, and yes, let the trolling commence! The ad for a Phillips beard trimmer was posted on Monday February 8th as part of a series of ads that used a variety of diverse couples.

For this ad, the caption read, “With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to find that special gift for your loved one.”

The Times of Malta shared some of the homophobic comments.

That’s disgusting.

God created only two different sexual living being – one man and one woman and all other [are] is the violation of his order.

This is bulls**t, The picture is totally wrong.

Spread the un-natural. Well done Top Choice – Electronics & Appliances (sarcasm ….)

But of course with one fell swoop of the magic fairy wand, the rainbow community jumped in and the negative ads were buried on the page.

We’re your grandchildren, your sons and daughters.. Your nephew, nieces, cousins and your neighbours.. we’ve always been and will always be.. it’s about time you bloody got used to it..

Top choice must be well aware of the market and the high standards that gay people are only happy to settle for. It’s a good marketing campaign they embarked on.

Love is love ! Thanks for acknowledging us top choice, thanks for supporting our community. To all the hate speech on the comment section I would like to say thank you, thank you for making me stronger and for making me prouder of who I truly am

And one commentor posted the obvious

Strangely enough people posting these stupid comments are not even maltese! People we gladly accepted in our country no matter what their race and beliefs might be! Then they come here and try to look though by posting insults! You are a shame to our country which unfortuatley has became the home of stupid people like you!

We know Malta has been a leader in LGBTQ+ rights in Europe. as they were the first to ban conversion therapy and they also were first in adding gender identity to its constitution.

We will always have haters, may they be less intelligent, closeted, or too far into the pages of their fictional religious books. You’re on the internet now haters, and your hate will be on your records forever. Wouldn’t it be better to be remembered for love?

– Source: PinkNews.co.uk