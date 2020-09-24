Now Say Love-‘RuPaul’sDrag Race’ Superstars Of Color Come Together To Speak Out Against Racism

For the fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race, there seems to be almost nothing that they have gotten to know about their favorite queens. Whether it is the music that they’re releasing or the looks that they’re turning on Instagram, the Drag Race fandom is as dedicated as they come. That very fandom though, does have a side that is becoming increasingly more problematic. Drag Race queens and talent have found themselves the victims of racial cyber bullying and for some even death threats from fans. This issue has grown to the point Season 12 dynamo Widow Von’Du felt compelled to retreate from public life and Canada’s Drag Race judge Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman was essentially bullied off Twitter due to extremely critical and racist reactions and attacks from fans.

it is with this ever-escalating issue in mind that queens from numerous RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons all came together-in black and white-and recorded a PSA encouraging fans to stop the racism and hate plaguing the community. The two-minute spot features Heidi N Closet, Mariah Balenciaga, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Widow Von’Du, and The Vixen. The performers stated in the PSA “So make a plan to be better and treat us like the human beings that we are. Pledge to spread joy and kindness to all of us. Your words have power. Let’s use them for good. Let’s do this for real, and make “RuPaul’s Drag Race” the example.” The PSA concluded with one of RuPaul’s signature phrases, one that resonates now more than ever- “Everybody Say Love.” It also directed viewers to The Trevor Project for more guidance on “the intersection of race and LGBTQ+ identities.”

This is the second video that World of Wonder has released focusing on the issues of anti-racism. as Pride Month kicked off this June, they released a video featuring a galaxy of RuPaul’s Drag Race, all speaking out on the Black Lives Matter movement. The queens featured are both stateside and international performers (with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK girls being featured).The video also provides links to the Know Your Rights Camp and the Equal Justice Initiative, groups that support people of color and fight racial injustice.

Follow RuPaul’s Drag Race on Instagram