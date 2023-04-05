Now We Know Why ‘Elite’s Omar Was So Infatuated With Ander!

It’s difficult to separate an actor from their character. I see so much of Ander Munoz in the Aron Piper’s new shirtless snap.

Here’s the nearly naked photo that caused the internet to glitch on April 1, courtesy of Pop Crave.

We say almost naked, but maybe he’s completely sans clothes as we see nothing else in that pic besides all of that skin.

Aron Piper, age 26, is most known around the world for playing Ander in the first four seasons of Elite. The Spanish telenovela saw Ander come to terms with his sexuality, tackle his own issues with infidelity and kick cancer’s ass. This was all done before Ander even graduated high school at Las Encinas, so he departed the overall story-line for brighter horizons and to travel the world with his best friend.

In reality, it looks like the German-Spanish performer was offered a lead role in another Spanish series. Mute is due to release in May 2023 via Netflix and follows a man who has not spoken since the death of his parents, which was pegged on him without sufficient evidence. When a chance encounter brings new allegations to the ordeal, well, Aron Piper – who plays Sergio Ciscar – is about to start yapping.

Piper also had a small role in spy drama Code Name: Emperor since leaving Elite.

The Spanish television star released a new EP in March, EN TUS SUENOS, which he is currently on tour to support.

Do you find Aron Piper attractive? Do you think he’ll return to Elite before the series finale? Comment and let me know!