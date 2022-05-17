NPH: “It Was Regrettable Then…It Remains Regrettable Now”

A remorseful Neil Patrick Harris has issued an apology for a startling lack of judgment he and husband David Burtka showed at a party over 10 years ago. In October 2011, Harris and Burtka held their annual Halloween party; only at this party, there was a platter of meats made into a fake corpse that represented deceased singer Amy Winehouse. [yeah even typing it out it sounds bad] The beloved but troubled British singer died a few months earlier on July 23rd.

NPH just issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly expressing extreme remorse for such an uncharacteristic misstep in the career of the much loved Tony Award winner. The Gone Girl actor said,

“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago. It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

The How I Met Your Mother actor has faced a barrage of backlash since the photo resurfaced with Huffpost calling it “a tasteless Halloween sendup of the late singer Amy Winehouse.” Twitter has also not been kind to NPH who just finished a two week run in the star-studded NY City Center production of Into the Woods,

Amy Winehouse dies tragically young and you serve a replica of her corpse as a meat platter shortly after her death? That’s next level deplorable. — SB (@SB85912289) May 13, 2022

Don’t get too worked up over celebrity shit these days, but somehow I never heard about the Amy Winehouse meat platter thing NPH did. Doesn’t matter if it’s been 10 years, to do something like that evinces a fundamental lack of humanity I’m not sure you can come back from. — Arlo, the background goon (@ArloAgain) May 13, 2022

This happened 11 years ago but kind of got brushed under the rug, but basically Neil Patrick Harris threw a party right after Any Winehouse died and served a meat platter that was made to look like her corpse. And it was labeled “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse.” It’s really bad. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) May 14, 2022

I’m glad people are finally dragging NPH for the Amy Winehouse corpse meat platter (it keeps being called a cake but it’s literally beef ribs and pulled pork). It’s fucking vile and he’s never apologized or acknowledged it. I hope y’all bring the same heat you had for Chrissy. — Kristina (@ganitsirk) May 1

For his part, the A Series of Unfortunate Events acknowledged his error, owning up to his mistake without making any excuses, and apologized. This freelance writer accepts his apology. Wish we saw more of that coming from our elected officials!

NPH may be an asshole IRL, but expecting an apology 10 years after the fact for someone you whiny asshats never even knew is a bit much. Cancel culture is the most entitled and hypocritical trend I’ve ever seen. We’ve all made poor choices. Grow from them and know others can too — Chad K. Frazier (@cfraze3) May 17, 2022

Apology accepted NPH! Who among us, etc. https://t.co/puFJQlS5L5 — Noah Love (@noahlove) May 17, 2022

{**This post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff, or owners of Instinct Magazine.​”}

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Huff Post