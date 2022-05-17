NPH: “It Was Regrettable Then…It Remains Regrettable Now”

photo credit//instagram//neilpatrickharris, amywinehouse

A remorseful Neil Patrick Harris has issued an apology for a startling lack of judgment he and husband David Burtka showed at a party over 10 years ago. In October 2011, Harris and Burtka held their annual Halloween party; only at this party, there was a platter of meats made into a fake corpse that represented deceased singer Amy Winehouse. [yeah even typing it out it sounds bad] The beloved but troubled British singer died a few months earlier on July 23rd.

photo credit//twitter//holliewoodnot

NPH just issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly expressing extreme remorse for such an uncharacteristic misstep in the career of the much loved Tony Award winner. The Gone Girl actor said,

“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago. It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

The How I Met Your Mother actor has faced a barrage of backlash since the photo resurfaced with Huffpost calling it “a tasteless Halloween sendup of the late singer Amy Winehouse.” Twitter has also not been kind to NPH who just finished a two week run in the star-studded NY City Center production of Into the Woods,

 

 

 

For his part, the A Series of Unfortunate Events acknowledged his error, owning up to his mistake without making any excuses, and apologized. This freelance writer accepts his apology. Wish we saw more of that coming from our elected officials! 

 

 

{**This post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff, or owners of Instinct Magazine.​”}

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Huff Post

