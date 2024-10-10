Nude Ginger Men are Taking Over Fire Island in 2025

Get ready to turn up the heat—The Red Hot 100 calendar is back for 2025, and it’s bringing a fresh batch of fiery ginger men, posing completely nude! This year’s lineup features a sizzling selection of gingers, handpicked through a global casting call in the UK, and yes, for those wondering… the carpets definitely match the drapes!

Red Hot 100 is a “a proudly LGBT-owned and run brand” that celebrates “pride, liberation, and sexuality at THE ultimate gay destination: Fire Island.” The latest issue offers a great variety of sun, sand, and sea with a bonus offering of extremely alluring and totally hot ginger men in nothing but their naturally nude selves.

The brand was started as a means to break ginger men stereotypes and has since become a global movement in redefining gingers. Hence, the ‘RED‘ in RED HOT 100.

The calendar is the perfect way to bask in the beautiful faces and bodies of these men while also donating to charity because by purchasing the calendar, you will also be helping out It’s In The Bag, a Testicular Cancer Charity. Red Hot 100 has raised over £72,000 for different charities including The Elton John AIDS Foundation, The Diana Awards, Athlete Ally, The Terrence Higgins Trust, Movember, and The Anti-Bullying Alliance.

According to the iconic Elton John, the calendar is–

“Red, Hot and Fabulous!”

You can pre-order your very own Fire Island 2025 Calendar from their website, and don’t worry it looks like the samples on the website are cropped (*wink*) for general viewing.

Now that everything is in order, let’s check out some of the models who have posed for the calendar and art book over the years!

