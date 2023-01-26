NYC Gay Dad Jose Is Our First 2023 “Hottie of the Week”

You know what Wednesday means here at Instinct, it’s our Hottie of the Week day. Our first Hottie of this new year is so many things to so many people we just gave him the whole month and deemed him the (unofficial) Hottie of the MONTH!

A triple-threat father, wedding planner, and television host you might already know if you follow NYCGAYDAD. You might have been one of the 11 million who viewed his Instagram stories or Tik Toks. Or you might know him from his Crackle series where he co-hosts Wedding Talk. So without further get to know José Roln, the Instinct Hottie of the Week/Month.

Name: José Rolón

Age: 45

Website / social media handles: nycgaydad.com @nycgaydad joserolonevents.com @joserolonevents

Where do you call home? Brooklyn Heights

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My ability to stay calm during wild and stressful situations—whether it’s putting fires out at home as a dad with my kids or putting them out as a wedding planner on wedding day with my couples. Physically? Hmm. Maybe my calves and my swagger LOL.

What do you find you are complimented on you the most?

People compliment my smile and my dance moves. The dance floor is my happy place. I’ve been told I have bedroom eyes, but not sure if they’re telling me because I look dreamy or exhausted.

What, to you, defines sexy?

Someone who knows how to listen, be vulnerable, and be empathetic. Sense of humor on the daily is sexy. Eyes are important. And I also think voice is important. Nothing sexier than a voice you love wishing you a good morning or putting you in your place.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

So far raising my three children solo who at this moment displays those things I find important. They show a lot of kindness and empathy out in the world while having three very different personalities.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Taking my wedding planning business the next level of luxury and doing more TV—whether it’s more hosting or other media projects. I’d love a View type of show that is focused on family and parenting. I haven’t seen anything like that before.

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

This is the the first time I’m sharing this publicly, but yes, I have found love recently. His name is Thomas. Although we connected in the beginning of 2020, we only reconnected over the holidays and it’s been an unexpected surprise. Most know I lost my husband back in 2013, and although I’ve been in a couple relationships since, I haven’t felt this strongly about someone so quickly since I met Tim in 2007. He’s an English teacher. He’s age appropriate. He strongly believes in monogamy which I find incredibly sexy. He’s kind, thoughtful, romantic, calm and LOCAL! Everyone I have tried to date in the last three years have not been.

What I love the most is his ability to see me in a away I don’t have to be anything but myself. My life has been so nutty that more now than ever I need someone to be the calm to my storm and he’s that and more. Best part? He’s met my kids and my kids have given their approval. Recently having Thomas over for dinner, my kids gave me the blessing to ask him to be my boyfriend and when he said yes, the kids screamed! We shall see where it goes from here.

Rapid fire question time

What is your all-time favorite movie? Aliens (the sequel to Alien).

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Ben Aldridge. Fell in love with him in Spoiler Alert and I got to interview him for the movie.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Peanut Butter, honey, and Fluff sandwiches.

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? It’s between Janet’s Velvet Rope and P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie? As someone who doesn’t describe themselves as a hottie, but as a Latino, as an entrepreneur, and as a very tired parent, I appreciate the love and acknowledgment.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers? Excited for the 2nd half of my show, Wedding Talk to premiere on Crackle where I co-host with Tara Lapinski and Jove Meyer. And looks like there are more seasons to come.