NYC Pride 2021 Has A Timely & Crucial Theme-‘The Fight Continues’

In one of the most eagerly anticipated announcements of 2021, NYC Pride is launching their roster of events and programming with the announcement of their official theme; ‘The Fight Continues’. It goes without saying that our community has tremendous adversity this year on numerous fronts. Whether it was battling the global pandemic, struggling to keep small LGBTQ businesses thriving, or the ever growing specter of police brutality and the murder rate for trans POC over our community, the battles our community have fought this year show no signs of letting up.

New York City has always set the tone for some much of LGBTQ culture, and NYC Pride 2021 will hopefully be no exception. The NYC Pride 2021 event roster is packed and will be taking place this June. The NYC Pride March on June 27th is once again virtual (with in person elements that are TBD) as is The Rally on June 25th, which will showcase numerous speakers and activists speaking virtually. As for the much anticipated PrideFest and Pride Island events-further details will be revealed at a later date. Pride Presents, the Human Rights Conference and Family Movie Night all will be returning virtually as well. The Savor Pride events kicked off in January, with a new chef showcased January through June. The Black Queer Town Hall will be returning for 2021 as well.

The visual campaign for NYC Pride is one of the most striking parts of this year’s announcement. Photographer Cait Opperman captured a variety of queer, trans and BIPOC members and allies of the LGBTQUIA community. Included in the campaign are Gia Love, José Thomas, G Xtravaganza, Krishna Stone, and Reid Jefferson.

André Thomas, NYC Pride Co-Chair said “We’re fighting for ourselves, fighting for the BIPOC and trans members of our community, and fighting for future generations. By making this the 2021 theme for NYC Pride, we acknowledge all that we’ve accomplished and look towards what still needs to be done. NYC Pride events offer an opportunity to gather in community and highlight the diversity, resilience, and power of the LGBTQIA+ community, giving us the energy and spirit we need to continue the fight.” He went on to say “Within this acknowledgement of what we’re fighting for and the challenges we face, we also must find the strength – together – to continue the fight,”

