NYC Pride Returns, & Jake Resnicow Brings It to The Metaverse

While Jake Resnicow has brought Pride to national locales like Las Vegas, New York & Miami, Resnicow is now launching Pride into the metaverse! Crafting a globally safe-space for the LGBTQ+ community worldwide, Resnicow has teamed up with Sandbox, Decentraland, and Voxels (three of the world’s leading metaverse platforms) and will be launching ‘MetaPride Land’ later this week. This revolutionary digital neighborhood/event space hybrid provides 24/7 access to life-saving support partners like The Trevor Project, Trans Hotline, and OutRight International, among others. MetaPride Land will not only host the inaugural MetaPride Festival on June 25th, but there will be live events held during the Planet Pride Festival, taking place simultaneously in the metaverse. The actual physical event kicks off at Avant Gardner featuring talent like Grammy-winning artist Galantis and Above & Beyond, which will actually be recreated digitally and live streamed into the metaverse!

One of the most unique aspects of bringing NYC Pride to the metaverse (via MetaPride Land) is the ability to bring Pride to areas of the country and world who have never had the ability to experience it before now-and safely. Resnicow says “We don’t just want the option of online spaces to connect with one another; in many cases, it’s all we have.” He went on to say “By celebrating Pride in the metaverse, discrimination becomes disempowered. MetaPride Land will be a safe and anonymous place for people to find community and belonging, to celebrate Pride from the safety of their homes, and choose their level of immersion through sociable experiences”.

Resnicow has partnered up with two other fellow dynamic visionaries on this remarkable event, and one of them is Jasmine Viana, the founder of Javi collective. Being the person behind a hybrid branding agency that creates both immersive brand experiences and revolutionary art installations, Viana is equally as excited about MetaPride and the ability for people to truly be themselves. “There will be no borders or restrictions in MetaPride Land,” Viana says. “LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in the farthest reaches of the planet will be able to celebrate their queer and gender non-conforming identities at our digital festival.” Rounding out the trio is Matt Stevenson, the founder of Meta Pride Land, who says “We’re so excited to present MetaPride Land, the first truly hybrid Pride Festival,” Stevenson concludes. “By taking place in real life and in the metaverse, people from all over the world will finally be able to come together to live out loud, celebrate our unique differences and lift up our love as one powerful community.”

