NYC Singer-Songwriter Adam S. Takes The ‘Hottie Of The Week’ Title

We get to meet a lot of “hotties” here at Instinct. (I know tough job, right? lol) This week’s hottie is one of the hardest-working performers we have had the pleasure of getting to know. NYC singer-songwriter Adam Sarette can be found in any of the five boroughs any night of the week giving his all on the stage.

He is about to start rehearsals for an East Coast Tributes band fronting as a George Michael cover for a Pride Event on June 17th. He just released a music video for his latest single Not Your Everyday Gurl. He even finds time to give back (we love a socially just hottie) and be a part of events with the Queer Youth Music Program. And on top of all that, he’s super cute, super personable, and super talented. He’s uber-super.

In his all-too-rare free time, you can find him streaming the latest seasons of Yellowjackets and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Get to know more about Adam as he answers our ‘Hottie of the Week’ questionnaire.

Name: Adam Sarette

Age: 34

Website / social media handles: https://linktr.ee/AdamSarette

IG & TikTok: @adamsarettemusic

http://www.Facebook.com/Adam.Sarette

Website: www.adamsarette.com

Where do you call home?

Astoria, Queens but I’m originally from Manchester, New Hampshire.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My authenticity and devotion to constantly becoming a better version of myself.

What do you find you are complimented on you the most?

My voice, my hair, my butt, my chest, and my eyes! …good family genes!

What, to you, defines sexy?

Embodying confidence and transparency! A nice smile helps!

What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

Making the decision to tell my own story through songwriting.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years? I’d like to make performing my original music my main job source. I’m craving to collaborate with more live musicians, and ideally, with a full band in conjunction with my most recent projects and song releases. I’m also trying to get my 2nd album fully produced!

Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

I have a very complicated but beautiful relationship with love and partnerships. My parents showed my two very different sides to love and I’m still learning so much about myself every day. Learning to be loved is loving who I am first and foremost before I can fully trust another partner with my heart. I’ve been so lucky to fall in love with a few amazing people, it hasn’t always worked out romantically but I’ve always kept a good connection and a love for my partners beyond the partnership.

Rapid Fire Question Time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

That’s tough! I love coming-of-age movies like Stand by Me but I also love On Golden Pond or like any 90’s baby- Bring it On I can quote it in its entirety!

Who is your biggest celebrity crush?

It changes with the times, but Pedro Pascal is my daddy

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack?

Meal- Shepherds Pie Snack- cheez-it or kettle brand Kringle cut truffle oil with sea salt!

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

A keyboard with a pedal and power source so I could create my own music! Or I guess ANY P!nk album!

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

I love New York because you can randomly connect with strangers while heading to a haircut appointment in Chelsea. Everything happens for a reason and I hope my feature brings me more connections!

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

Sure! You can stream my existing original music under the name Adam Sarette on whichever platform you stream or download your music. Stay tuned for a handful of new song releases coming soon!

