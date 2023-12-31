NYE Party Plans + Hot Tub Toys + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Joel Weineke, who welcomed the New Year in style:
Derrick Henry enjoyed his holidays in Dallas:
Tommy Jimenez got in that last 2023 workout:
Dan Slater refreshed in the wet:
When you come goggle-ready for the hot tub:
Shade Andrew checked in from Marrakesh, Morocco:
Levi Conely embraced the journey (and his furry goodness):
Thara isn’t sure of his destination but knows it won’t be boring:
Curt brought the beef:
Julian Pitto can serve up some retro-daddy vibes:
Bruno Baba took a poll:
Zach Beech pondered his New Year’s Eve party plans:
Mowafak Abaid shared the shred:
Kevin Davis is not afraid to reframe the facial fur:
Sam Cushing is already on those New Year resolutions: