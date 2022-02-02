Nyle DiMarco Officially Joins The Peacock “Queer As Folk” Reboot

Joining an amazing LGBTQ-heavy cast that already includes everyone from one of the breakout cast members from Pose, Johnny Sibilly to Ryan O’Connell (Special) to Candace Grace (Acts Of Crime), advocate, actor and model Nyle DiMarco has joined the reboot of the HBO now-classic coming of age series Queer As Folk. Peacock’s re-imagination of Queer as Folk, will explore a “diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy”.

With original Queer As Folk creator Russell T. Davies on board as one of the Executive Producers, expect this updated version of the British (and then American) series to deliver the kind of heartwarming and powerful storytelling that we came to expect from this landmark show. The guest star roster poised to join cast members like DiMarco and Sibilly include Kim Cattrall (How I Met Your Father), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon), Sachin Bhatt (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Benito Skinner (Search Party). For DiMarco, being part of the next chapter of Queer As Folk is an honor, as he posted on his Instagram page (in part) “Hyper excited about joining the Queer As Folk reimagination along with the amazing cast and the incredible team behind this iconic show.”

Being cast in the reboot of a buzz-worthy and beloved show like Queer As Folk is not the only project that DIMarco has coming up. DiMarco’s autobiography titled “Deaf Utopia: A Memoir-And A Love Letter-To A Way Of Life” is poised for release on April 19th, 2022. DiMarco will discuss his upbringing in Queens, NY to his foray into reality show competition on America’s Next Top Model and later, on Dancing With The Stars. Throughout the book, DiMarco will be discussing his own experiences as a deaf American, with the release for the hotly anticipated book describing it by saying “Deaf Utopia is more than a memoir, it is a cultural anthem—a proud and defiant song of Deaf culture and a love letter to American Sign Language, Nyle’s primary language.”

