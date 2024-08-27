Nyle DiMarco Opens Up About His ANTM Journey as a Deaf Contestant

Nyle DiMarco has been a beacon of light for the deaf community.

DiMarco was the cycle 22 winner of America’s Next Top Model (ANTM). He made history as the first deaf contestant—and eventual victor—of the long-running modeling competition back in 2015.

In an exclusive interview with People, DiMarco reflects on his time in ANTM:

“It was challenging and exhilarating at the same time.”

Life in the spotlight with his disability hasn’t been the smoothest ride, but DiMarco says being a part of ANTM has opened many doors for him and has also allowed him to open the same doors for others like him. Reflecting on his time on the show, DiMarco says that the experience was mostly positive in spite of its challenges:

“My fellow contestants were generally understanding, though it was still challenging for me.”

It looks like DiMarco had an overall positive experience on the show. He talked about his current relationship with ANTM host Tyra Banks:

“Tyra and I do still keep in touch from time to time and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity she provided me and the doors that opened after.”

Since being a contestant in ANTM, DiMarco has made his mark in Hollywood as an actor, activist, and model. Back in 2016, DiMarco even went on to win ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. His natural ability to express himself through his facial expressions and body helped him to secure a win.

Check out the fabulous moves that helped him bag the trophy!

He also had a guest role on Shondaland’s Station 19 as a “deaf firefighter who falls in love with the protagonist.”

Even though DiMarco has made his way around Hollywood, he still struggled to fully showcase his talents due to the industry’s limited understanding and representation of the deaf community. To address this, he founded his own production company—Clerc Studio.

He has even done an ASL cover of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”

DiMarco reflects on his time on the show and offers advice to his younger self:

“I was so new back then and had to figure out most things myself, but you might be surprised at how willing people are to help.”

He talks about the importance of assertiveness in the entertainment industry especially as a part of the deaf community:

“Being deaf does not limit one’s ability to move through life or succeed in any field.”

Later on he adds:

“The key to success is to ask!”

