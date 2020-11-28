Nyle DiMarco Sizzles in Grey Sweats + More Of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

Still in a Thanksgiving food coma and need something to wake you up? Check out Nyle DiMarco and 9 other guys who lit up social media this past week!

Chaunsee showed off his pearly whites.

Jorge Costa looked lovely by the water.

Keko werked it out for Black Friday.

Nyle DiMarco sported grey sweats for an intense workout.

Chad Wick put his furry bod on display.

Sean Soto left little to the imagination.

Bruno Baba flexed in a super cute outfit.

Nick Masc proudly showed off his tongue.

Dane de Bruin celebrated the holiday.

Christian Hogue snapped a selfie before his coffee run.