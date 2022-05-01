Nyle DiMarco, TJ Osborne, & The Return Of The White Party

Sharing some of our favorite Insta-posts this week starting with the return of the White Party to Palm Springs after a two year absence:
Meanwhile, La_lumberjock found his groove at week two of Coachella:
Chris Cragg and Jonathan Casanas celebrated Tummy Tuesday with prints on prints for their bits and bellies:
Curtis Fitzgerald says he brushed up his Spanish and blended in down in Playa Del Carmen:
DWTS/ANTM champ Nyle DiMarco is
speechless handless over being a New York Times best-selling author:
Garrett Magee of Bravo’s Backyard Envy is back in his natural habitat:
Shade Andrew was feeling Instanbul:
Love the strength and control in this man-on-man dance routine:
Facundo Rodriguez got some rest before work…
…while Arthur Nory caught some Saturday rays…
…but Luke Evans likes the early Sunday sunshine:
And TJ Osborne celebrated his beau’s birthday just floating:
Slow motion Chris Salvatore is so worth the watching:
Sterling Walker suited up for #FlexFriday:
Gus Kenworthy and his skater bois hit the rink:
David Ortega can wear some jeans, amiright?