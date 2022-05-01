Nyle DiMarco, TJ Osborne, & The Return Of The White Party

Garrett Magee, Curtis Fitzgerald, Chris Salvatore (via Instagram)

Sharing some of our favorite Insta-posts this week starting with the return of the White Party to Palm Springs after a two year absence:

Meanwhile, La_lumberjock found his groove at week two of Coachella:

Chris Cragg and Jonathan Casanas celebrated Tummy Tuesday with prints on prints for their bits and bellies:

Curtis Fitzgerald says he brushed up his Spanish and blended in down in Playa Del Carmen:

DWTS/ANTM champ Nyle DiMarco is speechless handless over being a New York Times best-selling author:

Garrett Magee of Bravo’s Backyard Envy is back in his natural habitat:

Shade Andrew was feeling Instanbul:

Love the strength and control in this man-on-man dance routine:

Facundo Rodriguez got some rest before work…

…while Arthur Nory caught some Saturday rays…

…but Luke Evans likes the early Sunday sunshine:

And TJ Osborne celebrated his beau’s birthday just floating:

Slow motion Chris Salvatore is so worth the watching:

Sterling Walker suited up for #FlexFriday:

Gus Kenworthy and his skater bois hit the rink:

David Ortega can wear some jeans, amiright?

 

