NYT + Others Looking Into GLAAD CEO’s Salary + Spending

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has come under a financial microscope following allegations of “lavish” spending and possible IRS violations.

Emily Steel from the New York Times opens up her article A Pattern of Lavish Spending at a Leading L.G.B.T.Q. Nonprofit with:

A light rain fell at the Zurich airport one Sunday morning in January 2023 as Sarah Kate Ellis made her way from a seat in Delta’s most exclusive cabin to a waiting Mercedes. It was there to chauffeur her to the Swiss Alps, where she and her colleagues would stay at the Tivoli Lodge, a seven-bedroom chalet that cost nearly half a million dollars to rent for the week. Ms. Ellis, who was en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, doesn’t run a Wall Street bank or a high-flying tech start-up. She is the chief executive of the nonprofit organization GLAAD, one of the country’s leading L.G.B.T.Q. advocacy groups.

Steel continues to say that GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis has a documented history of flying first class, staying at luxury hotels, using high-end car services, and receiving an annual compensation package ranging from around $700,000 to $1.3 million. This size of compensation is unusual for a not-for-profit of GLAAD’s size. Steel, through interviews and viewing internal documents, also found that Ellis receives a $25,000 summer rental allowance for a home in Cape Cod and up to $20,000 for home office renovations, but GLAAD did not classify these expenses as income, potentially violating IRS rules.

Anything Illegal?

Michael West, a lawyer at the New York Council of Nonprofits, stated that GLAAD’s spending on Ellis represents “a potentially abusive use of charitable funds” and could be surprising and insulting to many donors. He added that Ellis might have fallen into “the trap of excess.”

What Do The Activists Say?

Mark Segal, a Stonewall Riots participant, founding member of the Gay Liberation Front NY 1969-71, and founder of Gay Youth, has been involved in LGBT civil rights since he moved to New York in May 1969. He adds his voice to the discussion in his Op-ed: GLAAD’s Sarah Kate Ellis Bought Chandelier With Your Donations in the Georgia Voice.

Of course, GLAAD spokesperson Richard Ferraro has attempted to defend her, spouting lines similar to, “She’s going to comply with new rules,” “She needed the lavish housing for meetings,” and “We don’t think she can get that bonus in her final year of $1.3 million.” Nothing is said about the $150,000 signing bonus, a $250,000 exit bonus, nor how her yearly bonus system works. For a group focused on communications, Mr. Ferraro gets an F in communicating. Mr. Ferraro wasn’t even transparent on the issue of yearly bonuses. In the last few days, I’ve spoken to many LGBT pioneers who’ve been fighting for equality for over 50 years. Most of us request that Sarah Kate Ellis never again describe herself as an activist, since many of us view her as a profiteer. The word about GLAAD is that they are more interested in hobnobbing with celebrities to bring in donations.

That last line does hurt, doesn’t it? We do see awards given to people we already hold in high esteem, people that are already fighting the good fight, people that have homes full of trophies and awards already.

We’re All Good Here

In response, GLAAD disputed any tax violations, explaining that they consulted with attorneys who advised that the renovations were work-related and not income. The organization defended Ellis, noting that since becoming CEO in 2014, she has quintupled GLAAD’s revenue to $19 million by 2022.

Liz Jenkins, a chairwoman for the organization, expressed strong support for Ellis, commending her leadership during challenging times for the LGBTQ community and emphasizing the board’s confidence in her integrity and commitment to strong governance and business practices. Ellis also issued a statement asserting her dedication to responsible financial stewardship and commitment to updating procedures to match the organization’s growth.

Will There Be Change If Needed?

Do you think this news will hurt GLAAD? Will there be a restructuring of staff or how funds are spent? How much should a CEO of a non-profit make? It does take money to make money, but how much? Does GLAAD cater to the already famous crowd and does that transparent catering help raise donations and help GLAAD do what they do?

Sources: Georgia Voice , New York Times , FoxBusiness