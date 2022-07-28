Obi-Wan Kenobi Questions His Sexuality in Star Wars Canon

The new Star Wars: Padawan novel was recently released by Disney, and the story focuses on Obi-Wan’s training as a padawan under Master Qui-Gon Jinn. And although the plot itself is exhilarating enough for Star Wars fans, what excited them even more was the possibility of Obi-Wan being bisexual or asexual.

The novel, written by New York Times Best-Selling author Kiersten White, tells the story of Obi-Wan’s adventures on a planet with unsupervised teenagers, which will then test his commitment to the Jedi order.

What makes the fans rethink about his sexuality though, is when one male teen flirts with Obi-Wan, and he questions whether he would kiss any of the teens, or rather all of them. After all that contemplation about his sexuality, Obi-Wan concluded that he would not be kissing any of them.

As a result of these scenes, Star Wars fans who have read the novel are also left with questions and assumptions about the possibility of Obi-Wan being bisexual or asexual.

holy shit obi-wan is canonically bisexual like obi-wan kenobi is queer. he’s bi aroace. like like wtf wtfecwhevrbdeu — molly ¡! (@ecstatiqxly) July 28, 2022

today's fourth aroace character of the day is obi-wan kenobi from star wars !! he is also bi (both implied) pic.twitter.com/R6q4qrPykl — aroace character otd (@aroaceoftheday) July 28, 2022

Aside from the Star Wars: Padawan novel, Disney+ also recently released a TV series entitled Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor plays Obi-Wan in the 6-episode show.

Source: giantfreakinrobot.com