‘Obsession’s Richard Armitage Opens Up About Sexuality and Coming Out

Richard Armitage has recently gone viral because of his steamy scenes in Netflix’s new erotic thriller, ‘Obsession,’ which is now available for streaming on the platform.

That being said, Twitter has been all over the 51-year-old English actor and author, who is currently not single for any of those who are wondering. In a previous interview with Evening Standard, it was confirmed that he has a male partner whom he reassured about his erotic scenes in ‘Obsession.’

Advertisement

Moreover, Armitage revealed in an interview with Radio Times that him coming out “happened when I was 19 – to anybody who mattered.” He further shared,

“I was always waiting for that question to punch me in the face, and it never did. I thought, ‘Are people being polite, or is it that they don’t want to know?’”

“I don’t know that I ever wanted to put myself in front of the work I was doing, anything about my family or personal life. I just thought, ‘Let the work speak for itself,’” he added.

The actor also also touched on the topic of gender and sexuality, expressing:

Advertisement

“I love the conversation with the younger generation. I love the idea that whatever gender, sexuality, the fluidity of who you love, how you identify, is not fixed.”

“That was always a thing: if I declare who I am and my sexuality, then I’m saying it’s fixed and I don’t know that, or if I might feel something for somebody further down the line. I doubt it, but I don’t know,” he further stated.

Armitage also expressed a thought to ponder on, concluding:

“It’s more relaxed now. As a writer and producer, I do wonder if anybody has to be defined by who they’re in love with.”

Sources: attitude.co.uk, radiotimes.com