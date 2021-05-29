‘Occupy The Disco’-But You Need To Get Vaccinated Before You Enter!

The first weekend of the summer is typically a packed one, with Memorial Day revelers hitting summer seaside destinations like Fire Island and Provincetown. While the current weekend is serving to wash away the last year and a half (literally), nightlife is nonetheless returning with a passion. One thing revelers in some locales are noticing is that many nightlife spaces are going the extra mile to keep their patrons safe, and requiring proof of vaccination before entering the establishment.

While nightlife spaces in New York City from Rise Bar to The Monster To Therapy are requiring vaccinations for entry, one of the most prominent New York State businesses to require vaccinations is The Pines on Fire Island. As the weekend commenced, Occupy The Disco announced announced that they would “open The Pavilion for the first time since 2019. We’re really excited and hope you can join us. ALL guests must have proof of vaccination or COVID negative test within 72 hours of arrival. No exceptions. See you there!”

On Cape Cod, Rick Murray President of Crown & Anchor, Mussel Beach Health Club released a statement stating in part “Due to the recent pivot, we have also decided to produce some large scale events during the summer in Paramount, we will require proof of vaccination”

As for New York City, when Mayor Bill de Blasio originally entertained fully reopening the city’s restaurants and bars by July 1, “vaccine passports” were first mentioned. The most popular one is the Excelsior Pass, a state-certified digital pass that can be downloaded on a cell phone.

