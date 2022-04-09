Oh Honey, Jonathan Bailey Is Multifaceted In Art & In Real Life

In Netflix’s hit TV series ‘Bridgerton’, Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton and heir to wealthy viscountcy. But did you know that in real life, Jonathan Bailey’s family is actually worth a staggering amount? Jonathan is son to former managing director of Rowse Honey, Stuart Bailey.

His leading role in Bridgerton’s second season made Bailey a household name, but fans know little about Jonathan off-screen. We do know, however, that not only is he a TV star, but he’s also a dancer and theatre actor for years before taking on the Netflix show. He even won a Laurence Olivier Award and a Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for the stage comedy Company in 2019.

Jonathan first fell in love with the theatre at the tender age of five, after seeing a stage production of Oliver!. In 1995, when he was just seven, he landed land a role in the Royal Shakespeare Company production of A Christmas Carol at the Barbican Theatre.

Away from the screen and the stage, Bailey hails from a family closely associated with a business empire. His dad, Stuart, is former managing director and chairman to UK honey manufacturer Rowse Honey. The brand is stocked by major supermarket chains and supplies Kellog’s with the honey they use for breakfast cereals. In 2006, Rowse Honey was sold to a wellness food giant for £70 million before they were acquired in 2016 by an Irish food group.

Jonathan and his sisters grew up near Rowse’s headquarters in Wallingford, between Oxford and Reading.

Now, here’s a tiny detail to mull over: Rowse’s logo is of a bee. If you’re a fan of the series, you know the significance of the Bridgerton bee in both seasons one and two. Coincidence? Maybe. But also, maybe Bailey was destined to play Anthony Bridgerton. *wink*

Talented, good looking, killer bod and with honey wealth to boot—if Jonathan Bailey isn’t this season’s most eligible bachelor, we don’t know who is.