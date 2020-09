Oh My! 10 Smoking Hot Pics Of Mr. Gay Brazil 2020 Max Souza

The travel restrictions going on in the United States due to COVID-19 make not going to Brazil that much tougher thanks to the existence of Max Souza.

He is the proud titleholder of Mr. Gay Brazil 2020, succeeding last year’s equally gorgeous winner Raphael Anjos. Max was crowned late last month where he plans on using his power for good by launching a social project that will bring basic food baskets to LGBT shelters and people who are suffering during this pandemic in his country (more on that here).

“My role as winner of Mister Brasil Gay is to aggregate actions that will contribute to the LGBT community,” he said in a recent statement. “Today I know my role as a citizen in society, my adaptation to São Paulo, the importance of being everywhere and being representative.”

Take a look at another big reason why Max is grabbing everyone’s attention by checking out 10 of his sexiest photos below.