Oh, To Be Locked In A Ring With A Sweaty Jake Gyllenhaal

I’d gladly wrestle Jake Gyllenhaal any day! The 42-year-old Hollywood heartthrob is stepping out of his pretty boy comfort zone to play gritty MMA fighter “Elwood Dalton” in the upcoming film Road House.

What left everyone parched I recently is a clip from the movie that’s been circulating, showing a jacked Gyllenhaal on stage for pre-fight weigh-in. It was shot at an actual UFC event that was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the clip, the actor takes off his UFC sweatshirt to reveal pounds of muscles and chiseled abs, as he steps on the scale and riles the crowd up. Controversial UFC president Dana White makes an appearance in the scene, as Jake’s character shakes his hand.

This obviously isn’t Jake Gyllenhaal’s first time being shirtless (and sexy) in one of his films. He showed plenty of body in Love & Other Drugs, Jarhead and Southpaw.

Road House is about an ex UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. It’s a remake of the 1989 film (of the same name) that starred Patrick Swayze. The film is set to be released by Amazon Studios. Will you be watching?

