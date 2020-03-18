OK, Henny: Lady Gaga Said She Talked to God While Self-Isolating

Lady Gaga‘s self-isolation period amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic included her playing with her dogs, hanging with her cute boyfriend Michael Polansky and yes… talking to god.

The 33-year-old, who still plans on releasing her 6th studio album called Chromatica on April 10, gave her nearly 40 million Instagram followers an inside look on how she’s doing during the whole self-quarantine thing that most of the world is currently participating in.

She shared an adorable pic with her pups on Sunday, March 15, that came with quite the caption related to the growing situation. “So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” Gaga wrote. “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Gaga followed that post up by sharing a pic of her and Michael cozying up together on Wednesday, March 18. “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world.”

The “Born This Way” songstress is one of many celebs who have encouraged their fans to self-quarantine during this difficult and puzzling time. Taylor Swift, who came out with an LGBTQ anthem of her own in 2019 with “You Need To Calm Down“, did this by sharing an adorable photo of her cat. “For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life,” she wrote. “Be like Meredith.”