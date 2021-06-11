Oklahoma Dad Goes Viral For Helping Gay Son Fly A Pride Flag

We love viral videos of loving dads and their gay sons.

The latest video to join that trend involves an Oklahoma family led by John Wyatt. In the viral TikTok video, posted by @wyattearptulsa, we hear Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” playing in the background. Though, we first hear Oklahoma dad John Wyatt say, “We are fixin’ to shock Oklahoma.” The viewers then watch his 15-year-old son, Caden, post a Pride Ally flag outside their house (with John’s supervision).

The loving visuals have been well received with the video garnering over 1.8 million views, 412.5k likes, and 17.6k comments.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, John’s son Caden said, “I’m really lucky to have such supportive parents, because I know a lot of other people aren’t as lucky as me.”

John’s views on LGBTQ people weren’t always so approving, however. He says that growing up conservative and religious led him to have other beliefs. But when he realized his young son might be gay, he started to reconsider his stance.

“That’s when we really started embracing [the community], because we knew our son was gay, and at any time he could come out,” John said. “And he needed to see that we were going to be able to support him and be there for him.”

Since then John and his wife, Janell, have worked hard to rethink their ways. Now, they are so supportive of LGBTQ people that they not only wanted to hang a Pride flag outside their home, but they wanted to record themselves doing it.

@wyattearptulsa Reply to @hunterytho Black and White Bars: Represents heterosexual and/or cisgender people. We are our sons biggest allies. ♬ original sound – John K Wyatt

“We’re letting people know it’s a safe place,” Wyatt explained. “I’m not trying to cause any controversy in the neighborhood, but maybe there’s some person out there who will see that flag and smile and feel safe.”

And with over 1.8 million views on John Wyatt’s TikTok video, we’re sure he’s made plenty of people smile. And if nothing else, Caden knows that his parents always have his back, and the backs of other LGBTQ people.

As Caden Wyatt noted, “I want people to know that my parents have their back, and so do I.”

