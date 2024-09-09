Oliver Hudson looks great celebrating 48th–shows off his birthday suit

Oliver Hudson just celebrated his 48th birthday

Dressed in only socks and a pair of sneakers, Oliver balances on top of two boulders and gives us a cheeky look at his behind! He captioned the post:

“It’s my birthday today!!! Please send your regards and money..”

This isn’t the first time the actor has posted this photo. Back in February 2023, he posted the same photo, but with a heart emoji, so for his birthday, Oliver gifted his viewers the photo without anything blocking the view! Happy birthday, Oliver!

The actor who is best know for playing Adam Rhodes on Rules of Engagement, celebrated his birthday with sister Kate Hudson, his children, and mother Goldie Hawn. His equally gorgeous sister Kate posted family pictures of Oliver’s birthday celebration overlooking the beach. Katie and Oliver seem to be really close, seeing Kate’s caption of their birthday hangout:

“Pictured here….my bro on his birthday with his beautiful children 🤍 Oliver in his element being the best father. Always love celebrating our Ollie 🎂✨ It was also a great excuse to wear this dress I purchased in Greece that I love almost as much as celebrating him 😉 How bout big love for my bro 🦋❤️”

The fun post comes from a place of comfort and confidence in his body, telling People magazine that he grew up in a “very open family,” adding:

“Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked and it’s the way it is…Even now with my kids, we’re just naked people. That’s just the way it is. I’m definitely comfortable with it.”

Here’s a little reminder just in case you forgot the birthday boy’s name:

